One and oh, so done: Russell Wilson, Seahawks totally malfunction in season-ending loss

How bad was it?

Russell Wilson was shaking his head. It was in the third quarter after another incomplete pass that should have been an interception but was dropped, after yet another failed third down. Seattle’s quarterback of “Why not us?” and always believe never shakes his head on the field.

Everything should have been in the Seahawks’ favor. Jamal Adams knocked Rams quarterback John Wolford out of his second career start and into the hospital with a neck injury, after a hit on a QB draw in the first quarter. The Seahawks had All-Pro defensive tackle Aaron Donald out of the game in the third quarter, with a rib injury after he had a sack. Los Angeles was forced to do what it didn’t want to: start Jared Goff less than two weeks after he had surgery for a broken thumb.

Yet armed with all those pluses, the Seahawks produced their biggest minus of their season.

And that’s why it’s over.

The Rams’ top-ranked defense ruined Wilson and Seattle’s malfunctioning offense with double-deep pass coverage, shadowing of DK Metcalf and a pass rush that sacked Wilson five times and hit him 10 times. It was 16 sacks and 30 hits against him by the Rams in three games this season.

Wilson’s interception returned by the Rams’ Darious Williams for a touchdown and D.J. Reed’s fumble on a fourth-quarter punt return that set up another L.A. TD were far too much for the Seahawks to overcome in their 30-13 loss and exit from the playoffs in the NFC’s wild-card round at quieter-than-ever Lumen Field.

The Seahawks’ first home playoff game since January 2017 became their first home playoff loss since Jan. 8, 2005. Mike Holmgren was the coach. Matt Hasselbeck was the quarterback. And that was also to the Rams in this stadium.

Seattle’s 12-win season and NFC West title disintegrated faster than you can say “Wilson is hit again.” The one-time candidate to be the NFL’s most valuable player this season completed only nine of his first 23 passes for 134 yards. That was before a 12-yard touchdown to Metcalf in garbage time.

The way the Seahawks were on offense, it was extremely garbage time.

Seattle’s defense kept rising up and turning back the Rams. L.A. scored just one offensive touchdown through the first three quarters.

Yet Wilson and the Seahawks’ offense were worse than bad.

They were useless.

The Rams most kept two safeties deep to keep receivers Metcalf and Tyler Lockett in front of them. Rams All-Pro cornerback Jalen Ramsey shadowed Metcalf all over the field 25 times in Seattle’s first 43 offensive plays.

And it worked.

Metcalf had three catches against Ramsey, the third with 11 minutes left in the game. The Seahawks were 0 for 8 on third down after Wilson’s long ball to Metcalf got batted down expertly by Jalen Ramsey with 7 minutes left in the third quarter. Seattle stayed behind 20-13.

The Seahawks talked all week how big it was to finally have their starting offensive line healthy and playing together for only the second time since week 4. That O-line was called for six penalties, including holding, illegally being down field and false starts.

The worst was when Seattle lined up to go for it on fourth and 1 early in the fourth quarter while down 23-13. It was after a long injury time out for rookie right guard Damien Lewis. Inexplicably, the Seahawks got out of the huddle with just 5 seconds remaining on the 40-second play clock after the time out. Wilson tried to rush the snap before a delay-of-game penalty. Half the offensive line moved, but center Ethan Pocic did not snap the ball. That false-start penalty made it fourth and 6, and coach Pete Carroll then decided to punt.

Seattle never got closer than that to coming back.

Fittingly, the last play of their season was a sack , with 1:24 left and the offense is desperate disarray.

Ultimately, Wilson and his team-record 41 touchdown passes this season were no good to the Seahawks while he was on his back so much against the Rams.

The Seahawks were 2 for 14 on third downs. They didn’t convert one until under 4 minutes left in the third quarter, on a 2-yard run by Carlos Hyde. That drive ended after right tackle Brandon Shell was penalized for being an ineligible receiver down field on a pass and Pocic was called for holding.

The Rams were so thoroughly dominant on defense that not only did they do what almost every defense did to Seattle the last half of the season—take away the previously soaring deep passes to Metcalf and Lockett—they took away intermediate stuff, too. Besides an improvisational touchdown pass to Metcalf, Seattle had just one pass completion of more than 20 yards before garbage time late. That was to Lockett for 24 yards late in the first quarter. Worse, the Seahawks had just three completed passes for 10-19 yards, among Wilson’s 27 throws.

The third quarter ended with Wilson is 7 for 18 passing for 110 yards, one touchdown pass (to Metcalf on a broken play) and one interception. L.A.’s Darious Williams returned that for a touchdown in the first half. He easily could have had two interceptions, but the Rams dropped one twice on the same drive late in the third quarter. After three quarters, Wilson’s passer rating was a very pedestrian 52.5.

Seattle had just 194 net yards of offense after three quarters. Their running game had 105 of those yards, behind Chris Carson’s 74 yards on 13 carries.

Yet the Seahawks trailed by just 20-13 entering the fourth quarter.

Then Goff rolled out right, threw perfectly on time to Robert Woods for 20 yards in the middle of Seattle’s zone defense. That set up a 36-yard field goal by Matt Gay, and the Seahawks were in big trouble down 23-13 with 11:33.

Instead of responding as he has an NFL-leading 35 times with a fourth-quarter or overtime comeback to win since 2012, Wilson went nowhere.

And the Seahawks are going home after one round.

Adams’ knockout blow

Last playoffs it was Jadeveon Clowney knocking out Carson Wentz with a hit at the end of a scramble that was key to Seattle holding down Philadelphia in a 17-9 playoff win over the Eagles.

Saturday, Adams sent Wolford out of the Seahawks’ playoff opener.

And it didn’t help.

Adams’ lunging hit with his shoulder near Wolford’s neck injured the Rams’ new starter at the end of his quarterback draw during his second drive. Wolford stayed down for multiple minutes, medical staffers attending to him.

Adams knelt in apparent prayer on the field for Wolford. He was making his second career start. Then the Rams’ quarterback walked wobbly straight into Los Angeles’ locker room. He reportedly went to the hospital for further observation for a neck injury.

Officials on the play initially flagged Adams for his hit. Then they picked up the marker. Referee John Hussey announced: “He’s a runner, therefore he is not afforded protection.”

Goff entered. He returned to play less than two weeks after he broke his thumb during Seattle’s NFC West-clinching victory over Los Angeles—a game that seems like decades ago right now in Seattle, but was only Dec. 27. Goff had surgery a day after that game.

He played Saturday with a small ring of taped over his repaired thumb on his throwing hand.

Seattle defensive tackle Jarran Reed sacked Goff on the $134 million quarterback’s first snap, the first of two sacks in the game for Reed. That forced the Rams’ drive to end in a field goal and 3-0 lead instead of a 7-0 hole early for Seattle.

Give away, get back

Wilson’s worst of many bad passes was also the worst block a rookie wide receiver will ever make.

Midway through the second quarter Freddie Swain lined up outside left next to Metcalf. Swain’s job: keep the press-cover cornerback, Williams, from getting to Metcalf on a quick bubble-screen pass.

Swain whiffed. Williams could see the play coming from Los Angeles. He broke so decisively on Wilson’s pass it was as if he’d been in Seattle’s huddle before the snap. Williams stepped in front of the surprised Metcalf and ran 42 yards the other way for a Rams touchdown and 13-3 lead.

At that point, Wilson was holding onto the ball for long times trying to throw late in plays, and it wasn’t working. The Rams had three sacks and four quarterback hits while forcing Wilson to scramble well short of the first down on a third and 7.

But after the Seahawks fell behind 13-3 on Wilson’s interception, holding onto the ball worked for him. He avoided another Rams pass rusher. Metcalf recognized the play had entered improvisational mode. Running a crossing route opposite and away from his often shadow, Ramsey, Metcalf broke off his shorter pattern and took off deep. He got behind every Rams defender. Wilson’s lofted pass over all of them to Metcalf became a 51-yard catch and run for a a touchdown that revived Seattle.

It was 13-10.

Yet running back Cam Akers, who missed the Seahawks’ 20-9 home win over the Rams two weeks ago with an injury, kept plowing through the Seahawks. Most of his best runs were right at Seattle’s defensive line that finished fifth in the NFL against the run during the regular season (95.6 yards per game allowed). Akers bettered that average in the first half. Akers had 97 yards on 19 carries before halftime.

He finished with 131 yards on 28 carries.

No Seahawk touched the rookie running back on his easy, 5-yard touchdown run up the middle to end the drive after Seattle had closed to within 13-10.

That’s why it was 20-10 Rams at halftime.