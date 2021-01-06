Good injury news x 2 for Seahawks and one concern, three days before playoff game vs. Rams

As if his unequivocal words earlier in the day were not enough, here’s more evidence Jamal Adams is playing in his first NFL playoff game on Saturday.

The All-Pro safety who injured his left shoulder late in Seattle’s regular-season finale last weekend practiced Wednesday, three days before the Seahawks (12-4) host the Los Angeles Rams in an NFC wild-card playoff game.

That wasn’t the only good news for Seattle on injuries.

Jarran Reed practiced. The starting defensive tackle went into the locker room in the second half of Sunday’s win over San Francisco with a team doctor and a strained oblique muscle.

Coach Pete Carroll had said Reed was much better Tuesday than he felt coming home from Seattle’s last game hours after he got hurt.

The Rams listed starting quarterback Jared Goff as a limited participant in practice. He appeared to be throwing the ball relatively effortlessly at the start of practice in California, 10 days after he had surgery on the thumb on his passing hand.

Jared Goff appeared to spin it okay during individual drills. pic.twitter.com/QsFiE0Y1zL — Eric Williams (@eric_d_williams) January 6, 2021

If he can’t play Saturday, John Wolford will make his second career start.

Rams coach Sean McVay said Tuesday he is not going to name his starter until right up to game time.

Seahawks right Brandon Shell (ankle) and left guard Mike Iupati (nerve issue in his neck) practiced fully. That reinforced that Seattle will have all five of its starting offensive linemen healthy and playing together Saturday, for only the sixth time in 17 games.

The Seahawks are 5-0 and have averaged 34.6 points per game when Shell, Iupati, left tackle Duane Brown, center Ethan Pocic and rookie right guard Damien Lewis have started together this season. That’s only happened once since week 4, in early October.

Seattle’s lone injury concern is reserve defensive tackle Bryan Mone. He did not practice with what the team listed as an ankle injury. He came off injured reserve late last month following a high-ankle sprain.

When he did, the Seahawks made former All-Pro defensive tackle Damon “Snacks” Harrison inactive for the NFC West title game against the Rams two weeks ago. They chose Mone, seven years younger, as their primary backup to Reed and fellow starting tackle Poona Ford. The 32-year-old Harrison then asked to be released.

The Seahawks waived him. The Green Bay Packers claimed him off waivers.

While Mone is hurting again, Harrison is relaxing through his new team’s bye week awaiting top seeded Green Bay’s opening playoff game next week.

Positive #Seahawks practice/injury report, 3 days before playoff game vs Rams.



As if his words weren't convincing enough that he's playing, Jamal Adams practices. So does Jarran Reed.



LA lists Jared Goff as limited. Officially means he missed at least 1 practice period pic.twitter.com/nLXY7n29MU — Gregg Bell (@gbellseattle) January 7, 2021