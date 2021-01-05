Tri-City Herald Logo
mcclatchydc Logo

Sports

Coppin State looks to extend streak vs Delaware St.

The Associated Press

BALTIMORE

Delaware State (0-6, 0-1) vs. Coppin State (2-8, 1-0)

Physical Education Complex, Baltimore; Tuesday, 8 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Coppin State looks for its fifth straight conference win against Delaware State. Coppin State's last MEAC loss came against the Norfolk State Spartans 80-60 on Feb. 17, 2020. Delaware State came up short in an 86-78 game at Coppin State in its last outing.

SUPER SENIORS: Coppin State's Anthony Tarke, Koby Thomas and DeJuan Clayton have combined to account for 54 percent of all Eagles points this season, though that number has decreased to 40 percent over the last five games.POTENT PINKY: Pinky Wiley has connected on 32.4 percent of the 37 3-pointers he's attempted and has made 10 of 29 over the last five games. He's also made 88.5 percent of his free throws this season.

WINLESS WHEN: Coppin State is 0-8 this year when it scores 73 points or fewer and 2-0 when it scores at least 74.

COLD SPELL: Delaware State has lost its last five road games, scoring 66.8 points, while allowing 96 per game.

DID YOU KNOW: Coppin State has made 8.5 3-pointers per game as a collective unit this year, which is tops among MEAC teams. The Eagles have averaged 10 3-pointers per game over their last three games.

___

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25

  Comments  

Sports

No. 11 Houston looks to extend streak vs Wichita State

January 05, 2021 3:31 AM

Sports

Hampton seeks revenge on Radford

January 05, 2021 3:31 AM

Celebrity & National

Oregon State, Utah meet in conference play

January 05, 2021 3:31 AM

Sports

No. 2 Baylor looks to extend streak vs OU

January 05, 2021 3:31 AM

Celebrity & National

Georgia, LSU meet in conference play

January 05, 2021 3:31 AM

Sports

Georgetown looks for road win vs Butler

January 05, 2021 3:31 AM
Copyright Privacy Policy Do Not Sell My Personal Information Terms of Service