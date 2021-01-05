S. Carolina looks for home win vs A&M

Texas A&M (6-2, 1-1) vs. South Carolina (2-2, 0-0)

Colonial Life Arena, Columbia, South Carolina; Wednesday, 9 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: South Carolina looks for its fourth straight win over Texas A&M at Colonial Life Arena. The last victory for the Aggies at South Carolina was a 62-52 win on Feb. 21, 2015.

SQUAD LEADERS: South Carolina's AJ Lawson has averaged 14.8 points while Jermaine Couisnard has put up 13.8 points and 2.3 steals. For the Aggies, Emanuel Miller has averaged 15 points and 7.5 rebounds while Quenton Jackson has put up 12 points.ACCURATE AJ: Lawson has connected on 33.3 percent of the 27 3-pointers he's attempted and has gone 7 for 21 over the last three games. He's also made 66.7 percent of his free throws this season.

LONG-RANGE THREAT: Texas A&M's Jackson has attempted 22 3-pointers and connected on 45.5 percent of them, and is 3 for 8 over his last three games.

ASSIST DISTRIBUTION: The Gamecocks have recently used assists to create buckets more often than the Aggies. South Carolina has an assist on 42 of 77 field goals (54.5 percent) across its previous three matchups while Texas A&M has assists on 34 of 68 field goals (50 percent) during its past three games.

DID YOU KNOW: The Texas A&M defense has forced opponents into turnovers on an impressive 26 percent of all possessions, which ranks the Aggies 14th among Division I teams. The South Carolina offense has turned the ball over on 23.5 percent of its possessions (ranking the Gamecocks 312th, nationally).

___

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25