Tatum helps Boston overcome slow start, beat Raptors 126-114

Toronto Raptors forward Pascal Siakam (43) blocks a shot by Boston Celtics forward Semi Ojeleye (37) during the first half of an NBA basketball game Monday, Jan. 4, 2021, in Tampa, Fla. (AP Photo/Chris O'Meara) AP

Jayson Tatum scored 40 points and the Boston Celtics rolled to a 126-114 win over the Toronto Raptors on Monday night.

Playing without three of their top guards, the Celtics shook off a slow start to lead by as many as 26 points in the second half. They shot 48.8% overall.

Tatum turned the game around with 21 points in the second quarter. He hit five 3-pointers and converted all 13 free throws, finishing one point short of his career high set against New Orleans last January.

Rookie guard Payton Pritchard had 23 points and eight assists for the Celtics (5-3), and Jaylen Brown scored 19. Robert Williams III came off the bench to contribute 11 points and 13 rebounds.

Fred VanVleet led the Raptors (1-5) with 35 points and eight rebounds.

KNICKS 113, HAWKS 108

ATLANTA (AP) — Julius Randle scored 28 points and grabbed 17 rebounds, Austin Rivers hit a huge 3-pointer and New York rallied to beat Atlanta.

Taking their second straight home loss after a 4-1 start to the season, the Hawks squandered a 13-point lead early in the second half and faded in the the closing minutes.

RJ Barrett had 26 points and 11 rebounds, and Immanuel Quickley scored 17 for the Knicks.

Trae Young had 31 points and 14 assists for the Hawks. De’Andre Hunter chipped in with 23 points.

HEAT 118, THUNDER 90

MIAMI (AP) — Kelly Olynyk made five 3-pointers on his way to 19 points, Bam Adebayo led all scorers with 20 on 9-for-10 shooting and Miami beat Oklahoma City.

Miami has played six games, alternating losses then wins in all six, and has used a different starting five every time.

Jimmy Butler scored 18 points for Miami, which used a 20-0 third quarter run to turn what was a four-point game into a runaway. Olynyk had 11 points in that spurt, including three 3-pointers, and the Heat stretched the lead to 35 — their biggest such cushion of the young season.

Shai Gilgeous-Alexander scored 18 points for the Thunder, who sat their starters in the fourth quarter. Darius Bazley scored 16 and Luguentz Dort scored 12 for Oklahoma City.

76ERS 118, HORNETS 101

PHILADELPHIA (AP) — Joel Embiid had 14 points and 11 rebounds, Tobias Harris scored 22 points and Philadelphia beat Charlotte for its fourth straight win.

The Sixers swept the two-game set necessitated on the schedule this season because of the pandemic and beat the Hornets for the 13th straight time. Philadelphia has not lost to Charlotte since Nov. 2, 2016.

Ben Simmons was steady with 12 points and 10 rebounds, and Danny Green hit three 3s for 13 points for Philadelphia.

Gordon Hayward had 18 points and struggling Devonte’ Graham added 15 for the Hornets, who also lost Saturday in Philly.

MAGIC 103, CAVALIERS 83

ORLANDO, Fla. (AP) — Aaron Gordon broke out of a shooting slump with 6-of-9 sniping from 3-point range and scored a season-high 24 points, leading Orlando over Cleveland.

Orlando snapped a two-game losing streak that had followed four straight victories to open the season. The Magic made a season-high 15 3-pointers, easily surpassing their previous season high of 11.

Nikola Vucevic scored 23 points and grabbed eight rebounds, while Terrence Ross chipped in 15 points off the bench for the Magic.

Guard Collin Sexton scored 24 points and tied LeBron James’ franchise record for consecutive games with at least 20 points to open a season as Cleveland lost its fifth straight to Orlando.