N. Colorado looks for road win vs Montana

Northern Colorado (5-3, 2-1) vs. Montana (3-6, 0-3)

Dahlberg Arena, Missoula, Montana; Monday, 12 a.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Northern Colorado looks for its third straight win over Montana at Dahlberg Arena. Montana's last win at home against the Bears came on Jan. 6, 2018.

FEARLESS FRESHMEN: Montana's Kyle Owens, Josh Bannan and Brandon Whitney have combined to account for 44 percent of the team's scoring this season and have scored 42 percent of all Grizzlies points over the last five games.

BIG SKY IMPROVEMENT: The Grizzlies have scored 66.3 points per game across three conference games, an improvement from the 60.5 per game they managed in non-conference play.BRILLIANT BODIE: Bodie Hume has connected on 45 percent of the 40 3-pointers he's attempted and has made 9 of 21 over his last five games. He's also made 53.7 percent of his foul shots this season.

SCORING THRESHOLDS: Montana is 0-6 when opposing teams score 63 or more points. Northern Colorado is a perfect 5-0 when its offense scores at least 64 points. The Bears have averaged 64.4 points per game over their last five.

UNDEFEATED WHEN: Northern Colorado is a perfect 5-0 when the team makes seven or more 3-pointers. The Bears are 0-3 when the team hits fewer than seven threes.

TOUGH DEFENSE: Montana has held opposing teams to only 39.8 percent shooting, the lowest percentage among all Big Sky teams.

