Ali, Radford host Hampton

Hampton (4-5, 3-1) vs. Radford (4-6, 3-1)

Dedmon Center, Radford, Virginia; Monday, 6 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Two guards will be on display as Davion Warren and Hampton will face Fah'Mir Ali and Radford. The senior Warren has scored 28 percent of the team's points this season and is averaging 23.8 over his last five games. Ali, a freshman, is averaging 9.2 points over the last five games.

TEAM LEADERS: The explosive Warren is averaging 19.7 points, 6.2 rebounds and 2.3 steals to lead the charge for the Pirates. Russell Dean is also a key facilitator, maintaining an average of 10.1 points, 4.3 rebounds and 7.1 assists per game. The Highlanders have been led by Ali, who is averaging 9.8 points.

BIG SOUTH IMPROVEMENT: The Highlanders have scored 65.8 points per game against Big South opponents so far, an improvement from the 55 per game they recorded against non-conference foes.

FUELING THE OFFENSE: Dean has either made or assisted on 47 percent of all Hampton field goals over the last three games. Dean has 14 field goals and 23 assists in those games.

STREAK SCORING: Radford has won its last three home games, scoring an average of 75.7 points while giving up 56.3.

ASSIST-TO-FG RATIO: The Pirates have recently converted baskets via assists more often than the Highlanders. Radford has 30 assists on 66 field goals (45.5 percent) over its previous three games while Hampton has assists on 37 of 78 field goals (47.4 percent) during its past three games.

DID YOU KNOW: Hampton has committed a turnover on just 18.2 percent of its possessions this season, which is the second-lowest rate among all Big South teams. The Pirates have turned the ball over only 13.3 times per game this season.

___

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25