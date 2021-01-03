Trippier’s ban for Atletico paused after FIFA allows appeal

FILE - In this Saturday, Dec. 12, 2020 file photo, Atletico Madrid's Kieran Trippier runs with the ball during the Spanish La Liga soccer match between Real Madrid and Atletico Madrid at the Alfredo Di Stefano stadium in Madrid, Spain. England and Atletico Madrid defender Kieran Trippier has been banned from football for 10 weeks and fined $94,000 for breaching betting rules in a punishment from The English Football Association that applies worldwide. The misconduct denied by Trippier happened in July 2019 — the month he left Tottenham for Atletico. The FA said an independent regulatory commission proved four of the breaches but dismissed three allegations during a personal hearing. (AP Photo/Bernat Armangue, File) AP

Kieran Trippier can play for Atletico Madrid again after FIFA paused the global extension of his ban for breaking English football's betting rules.

The England defender received a ten-week ban in December after information linked to his 2019 transfer from Tottenham to Atletico was used by associates for betting purposes, according to the Football Association.

The FA successfully asked FIFA to extend the suspension to apply worldwide. But now the world governing body is allowing Atletico to challenge that decision, which FIFA has not explained.

“Following the appeal and, specifically, the request for provisional measures lodged by the club Atletico Madrid, the FIFA appeal committee has approved to stay the extension of the suspension against Kieran Trippier until the procedure is over before the FIFA appeal committee," FIFA said when asked for information on the case on Sunday.