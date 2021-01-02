Tri-City Herald Logo
Kinsey lifts Marshall over Louisiana Tech 80-73

The Associated Press

RUSTON, La.

Taevion Kinsey had 20 points as Marshall beat Louisiana Tech 80-73 on Saturday night.

Mikel Beyers had 17 points for Marshall (7-2, 1-1 Conference USA). Jarrod West added 13 points. Andrew Taylor had 13 points, 10 rebounds and nine assists.

Isaiah Crawford had 18 points and seven rebounds for the Bulldogs (8-3, 1-1), whose four-game win streak ended with the loss. Cobe Williams added 17 points and seven rebounds. Amorie Archibald had 11 points.

The Thundering Herd evened the season series against the Bulldogs with the win. Louisiana Tech defeated Marshall 75-68 last Friday.

