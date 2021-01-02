Tri-City Herald Logo
mcclatchydc Logo

Sports

Rebraca helps carry North Dakota over Kansas City 52-45

The Associated Press

GRAND FORKS, N.D.

Filip Rebraca scored 16 points as North Dakota topped Kansas City 52-45 on Saturday.

Mitchell Sueker added 11 points and seven rebounds for the Fighting Hawks, and Ethan Igbanugo also scored 11 points.

Tyree Ihenacho had eight rebounds for North Dakota (2-8, 2-2 Summit League), which broke its five-game losing streak.

Kansas City scored 16 points in the first half, a season low for the team.

Josiah Allick had 14 points and 11 rebounds for the Roos (4-6, 0-1). Marvin Nesbitt Jr. added 13 points. Brandon McKissic had 12 points.

___

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25

  Comments  

Sports

Gomillion, Patton lift Cleveland State over IUPUI 59-49

January 02, 2021 4:54 PM

Sports

Bergersen carries Cent. Arkansas past McNeese St. 81-67

January 02, 2021 4:52 PM

Sports

Holmes, Lofton lift St. Bonaventure past Richmond 69-66

January 02, 2021 4:52 PM
Copyright Privacy Policy Do Not Sell My Personal Information Terms of Service