La.-Lafeyette looks to sweep Texas State

Texas State (6-4, 0-1) vs. Louisiana-Lafayette (7-1, 1-0)

Cajun Dome, Lafayette, Louisiana; Saturday, 5 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Texas State seeks revenge on Louisiana-Lafayette after dropping the first matchup in Lafayette. The teams last played on Jan. 1, when Texas State made only four free throws on 10 attempts while the Ragin' Cajuns hit 19 of 25 en route to a six-point victory.

BIG MEN ON CAMPUS: Mason Harrell is averaging 13.7 points to lead the way for the Bobcats. Caleb Asberry is also a key contributor, accounting for 12 points per game. The Ragin' Cajuns have been led by Mylik Wilson, who is averaging 14.6 points, 5.6 rebounds and 2.5 steals.MIGHTY MASON: Harrell has connected on 43.2 percent of the 37 3-pointers he's attempted and has gone 6 for 12 over his last three games. He's also made 84 percent of his free throws this season.

STREAK SCORING: Louisiana-Lafayette has won its last six home games, scoring an average of 77.7 points while giving up 68.2.

PASSING FOR POINTS: The Bobcats have recently converted baskets via assists more often than the Cajuns. Louisiana-Lafayette has 46 assists on 84 field goals (54.8 percent) over its past three outings while Texas State has assists on 50 of 88 field goals (56.8 percent) during its past three games.

DID YOU KNOW: The opportunistic Louisiana-Lafayette offense has averaged 78.3 possessions per game this season, ranking the Ragin' Cajuns eighth nationally. Texas State has not been as uptempo as the Ragin' Cajuns and is averaging only 68.4 possessions per game (ranked 263rd).

