Marshall seeks revenge on La. Tech

The Associated Press

RUSTON, La.

Marshall (6-2, 0-1) vs. Louisiana Tech (8-2, 1-0)

Thomas Assembly Center, Ruston, Louisiana; Saturday, 7 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Marshall seeks revenge on Louisiana Tech after dropping the first matchup in Ruston. The teams last went at it on Jan. 1, when the Bulldogs shot 46.6 percent from the field while limiting Marshall to just 39.1 percent on their way to a 75-68 victory.

PLENTY OF EXPERIENCE: Senior leadership could play a big role in the outcome of this game. Kalob Ledoux, Kenneth Lofton, Jr., JaColby Pemberton, Isaiah Crawford and Amorie Archibald have collectively accounted for 70 percent of Louisiana Tech's scoring this season and 67 percent of the team's points over its last five games. For Marshall, Taevion Kinsey, Jarrod West, Jannson Williams and Mikel Beyers have collectively accounted for 67 percent of all Marshall scoring, including 83 percent of the team's points over its last five games.

FACILITATING THE OFFENSE: Kinsey has either made or assisted on 44 percent of all Marshall field goals over the last three games. The junior guard has accounted for 24 field goals and 14 assists in those games.

STREAK SCORING: Louisiana Tech has won its last seven home games, scoring an average of 81.3 points while giving up 66.

ASSIST DISTRIBUTION: The Thundering Herd have recently converted baskets via assists more often than the Bulldogs. Louisiana Tech has an assist on 35 of 83 field goals (42.2 percent) across its previous three matchups while Marshall has assists on 52 of 87 field goals (59.8 percent) during its past three games.

DID YOU KNOW: Louisiana Tech has attempted the second-most free throws among all CUSA teams. The Bulldogs have averaged 21.3 free throws per game this season.

___

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25

