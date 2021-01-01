Greg Olsen, another veteran starter, a running back questionable for Seahawks vs. 49ers

Greg Olsen may need a week to rest his foot for the playoffs.

The 35-year-old tight end who wowed the Seahawks at how quickly he returned from a tore plantar fascia last week, after only one month and eight days out, is questionable to play Sunday in their regular-season finale against the San Francisco 49ers in Glendale, Ariz.

The team on Friday listed Olsen, left guard Mike Iupati, running back Carlos Hyde and reserve defensive back Damarious Randall as questionable.

Rookie running back DeeJay Dallas remains out for another game with his severely sprained ankle. Special-teamer Jayson Stanley is out because of a hamstring injury.

Brandon Shell was limited some in practices this week but was not on Friday’s injury report. He’s poised to return to his starting spot at right tackle. Shell has missed four of the last five games after a high-ankle sprain in Seattle’s win at the Eagles Nov. 30.

Shell was active last week but available only on an emergency basis. Cedric Ogbuehi started again for Shell.

Iupati, the 33-year-old veteran, missed the Seahawks’ NFC West-clinching victory over the Rams last weekend. Jordan Simmons is in line to start again at left guard if Iupati can’t play.

Carroll said this week cornerback Tre Flowers would be coming off injured reserve to play Sunday. The team will have to clear a place on the 53-man active roster by Saturday at 1 p.m. for Flowers to play against San Francisco.

D.J. Reed has earned keeping Flowers’ old right cornerback job. He’s been a startling difference maker with speed and want-to in his four starts since Flowers went on injured reserve Dec. 5. That was after Quinton Dunbar went on IR last month.

The Seahawks acquired Dunbar in a trade from Washington in March to replace Flowers full-time as their starting right corner. But Dunbar isn’t coming back off IR. He had season-ending knee surgery this week.

Flowers started seven games this season. Then he strained his hamstring while playing all 71 snaps in the Seahawks’ win at Philadelphia four weeks ago.