DK Metcalf knows he’s about to break Steve Largent’s Seahawks record. He wants Megatron’s

Oh, yes, DK Metcalf is aware he is on the verge of passing Hall of Famer Steve Largent in Seahawks immortality.

The stud, second-year wide receiver knows the number by heart: 1,287 yards. That’s Largent’s franchise record from 1985 for most yards receiving in a season.

It’s about to go down.

“I kind of looked up the record last year,” Metcalf said, almost sheepishly, Thursday, three days before he goes for the record in Seattle’s regular-season finale against San Francisco in Glendale, Ariz.

Yes, Metcalf looked up Largent’s record last year. When the 23-year-old prodigy was a rookie.

Metcalf knows he is 6 yards from the mark. He’s likely to break it with his first catch Sunday.

“I saw how far it was toward the end of the (2019) season,” Metcalf said, “so I knew it was it was gonna be on the agenda, this year to break it.”

Metcalf has already made his first Pro Bowl team, named last week. Becoming an All-Pro this year is not out of the question but is unlikely. He is sixth in the NFL in yards receiving (1,282) and touchdowns (10). Stefon Diggs, DeAndre Hopkins, Davante Adams are having monster seasons are likely to be the All-Pros.

Now that Largent’s record is basically his, Metcalf has his sights set beyond Seahawks marks.

He’s eyeing Calvin Johnson’s NFL single-season record of 1,964 yards receiving from 2012. Johnson broke the previous mark of some guy named Jerry Rice. Johnson’s mark is mammoth. It’s an average of almost 123 yards per game.

“I got to start small, start with a Largent’s record,” Metcalf said, coyly, “and then hopefully move on to Calvin’s record.”

Metcalf doesn’t like the comparison with “Megatron.”

The Philadelphia Eagles found that out the hard way.

On Nov. 30 before the Seahawks played the Eagles, Philadelphia defensive coordinator Jim Schwartz walked up to Metcalf on the field during pregame warmups and the former Lions head coach when Johnson was starring for them said: “I was in Detroit with ‘Megatron.’ But you’re not there yet.”

It was the worst move in Philadelphia since the Liberty Bell cracked.

“It kind of made me mad,” Metcalf said.

“In my mind, I’m not trying to be ‘Megatron.’ I’m trying to be me.

“So I had a little chip on my shoulder the whole game.”

Metcalf crushed Schwartz, his cornerback Darius Slay and the Eagles. Metcalf scorched Schwartz’s stubborn man-to-man coverage that used cornerback Darius Slay on Seattle’s 6-foot-4, 229-pound hulk. Metcalf caught 10 of 13 targets from Russell Wilson for a career-high 177 yards receiving, and the Seahawks mostly cruised to a 23-17 victory.

“He poked the bear,” Seahawks safety Quandre Diggs said that night, chuckling.

Metcalf was apparently joking about starting “small.” He knows Largent is a Seahawks and NFL legend.

He hasn’t been in touch with Largent about breaking his record.

“No, so I haven’t been able to communicate with him here recently,” Metcalf said.

“But just to break a record that’s been standard for so long, it’s just a blessing just to be in this position. And, you know, an amazing opportunity I have in front of me.”

The single-season record for yards receiving isn’t the only record of Largent’s that Metcalf is in range of breaking. Metcalf needs one more 100-yard game to tie Largent for most 100-yard games in a Seahawks season, six.

The man who throws the passes to Metcalf says he and the star he considers a brother have discussed Johnson’s record—and more.

In fact, they want to achieve NFL immortality.

“Of course,” Russell Wilson said. “DK and I talk about it all the time.”

Including this summer. Wilson brought Metcalf to Mexico for a month of training and bonding.. It included the Seahawks’ franchise quarterback training with passes to Metcalf on a field each day, Wilson teaching his receiver to swim, some golfing and some one-on-one basketball.

It may have been the most ultra-competitive vacation anyone in Seattle took during the pandemic.

“You know, he wants to be great,” Wilson said Thursday. “I think anytime you want to be great you have to have somebody to share those things with, sometimes, and to visualize those things.

“The great thing is, we’re truly connected in every way and since then I get to throw it to him, and he gets to catch it. I’ve got goals and he’s got goals. And we share those together.

“We want to be he best quarterback-receiver tandem ever.”