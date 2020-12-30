Tri-City Herald Logo
N. Arizona looks to end streak vs Idaho

The Associated Press

MOSCOW, Idaho

Northern Arizona (1-6, 0-1) vs. Idaho (0-5, 0-2)

Cowan Spectrum at the Kibbie Dome, Moscow, Idaho; Thursday, 9 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Idaho looks to extend Northern Arizona's conference losing streak to five games. Northern Arizona's last Big Sky win came against the Montana Grizzlies 57-56 on Feb. 27. Idaho is looking to break its current five-game losing streak.

SAVVY SENIORS: Northern Arizona's Luke Avdalovic, Jay Green and Nik Mains have combined to score 38 percent of the team's points this season, including 33 percent of all Lumberjacks scoring over the last five games.SHELTON CAN SHOOT: Cameron Shelton has connected on 37 percent of the 27 3-pointers he's attempted and has made 6 of 12 over his last three games. He's also made 75 percent of his free throws this season.

PASSING FOR POINTS: The Vandals have recently converted buckets via assists more often than the Lumberjacks. Idaho has 35 assists on 60 field goals (58.3 percent) over its previous three outings while Northern Arizona has assists on 28 of 68 field goals (41.2 percent) during its past three games.

DID YOU KNOW: Northern Arizona has scored 61.4 points while allowing 78.8 points over its last five games. Idaho has managed 55.4 points and given up 73.2 over its last five.

___

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25

