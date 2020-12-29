Sanders, Oklahoma State beat Miami 37-34 in Cheez-It Bowl

Miami quarterback N'Kosi Perry, left, looks for a receiver as Oklahoma State defensive end Brock Martin (40) rushes during the second half of the Cheez-it Bowl NCAA college football game, Tuesday, Dec. 29, 2020, in Orlando, Fla. (AP Photo/John Raoux) AP

Spencer Sanders threw for 305 yards and four touchdowns, and Oklahoma State held off No. 18 Miami for a 37-34 victory in the Cheez-It Bowl on Tuesday.

Brennan Presley caught three of Sanders' TD passes, finishing with six receptions for 118 yards. Sanders also led the Cowboys with 45 yards rushing.

Oklahoma State (8-3) scored on its first three possessions while jumping out to a 21-0 lead. Sanders threw TD passes of 30 and 32 yards to Presley, and LD Brown had a 2-yard touchdown run.

Miami (8-3) got on the board in the second quarter when D’Eriq King threw a 10-yard touchdown pass to Brevin Jordan. But King left the game with a right knee injury with 4:06 remaining in the first half.

Backup quarterback N’Kosi Perry threw for 228 yards and two touchdowns for Miami. Perry's 5-yard TD pass to Michael Harley helped the Hurricanes close to 37-34 with 5:39 left.

Perry misfired on six of his final nine passes and his 6-yard pass to Michael Redding III was not enough to convert a fourth-and-9 with under two minutes remaining.

Miami outgained Oklahoma State 512-418.