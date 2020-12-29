US skier Cochran-Siegle dominates super-G for 1st career win

United States' Ryan Cochran Siegle celebrates after crossing the finish line of an alpine ski, men's World Cup Super G, in Bormio, Italy, Tuesday, Dec. 29, 2020. (AP Photo/Alessandro Trovati) AP

Ryan Cochran-Siegle earned his first World Cup victory Tuesday by winning a super-G on the classic Stelvio course in the Italian Alps by a huge margin.

The American had a precise and smooth run on one of the circuit’s most challenging courses to finish 0.79 seconds faster than Vincent Kriechmayr of Austria.

Cochran-Siegle became the first American winner of a World Cup race on the Stelvio since Bode Miller won a downhill on the same slope 13 years ago to the day.

Adrian Smiseth Sejersted was 0.94 behind in third, followed by his Norwegian teammate Aleksander Aamodt Kilde. The defending overall World Cup champion trailed by 1.18 seconds.

Defending World Cup super-G champion Mauro Caviezel of Switzerland finished fifth and remained top of the discipline standings after three races.

Overall World Cup leader Alexis Pinturault finished 12th.

Cochran-Siegle’s win came 10 days after his first career podium result, finishing runner-up to Kilde in a downhill on the Saslong course in another Italian resort, Val Gardena.

Last weekend, Cochran-Siegle posted the fastest times in both downhill training runs on the Stelvio. The downhill race is scheduled for Wednesday.

The super-G was rescheduled from Monday, when heavy snowfall and fog made the race impossible. The weather vastly improved overnight and conditions were excellent on Tuesday.