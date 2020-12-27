Robert Morris looks to extend streak vs Ft. Wayne

Robert Morris (2-2, 1-0) vs. Purdue Fort Wayne (1-3, 0-3)

Hilliard Gates Center, Fort Wayne, Indiana; Sunday, 5 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Robert Morris looks for its sixth straight conference win against Purdue Fort Wayne. Robert Morris' last Horizon loss came against the Fairleigh Dickinson Knights 75-70 on Feb. 23. Purdue Fort Wayne lost 102-88 to Robert Morris in its most recent game.

STEPPING UP: Purdue Fort Wayne's Jarred Godfrey has averaged 16.5 points while Bobby Planutis has put up 11.5 points. For the Colonials, AJ Bramah has averaged 21 points and 7.3 rebounds while Dante Treacy has put up 10.5 points and 4.5 assists.GIFTED GODFREY: Godfrey has connected on 45.5 percent of the 22 3-pointers he's attempted and has made 10 of 21 over the last three games. He's also converted 94.1 percent of his free throws this season.

STREAK STATS: Purdue Fort Wayne has scored 76.3 points per game and allowed 84.7 over a three-game home losing streak.

ACCOUNTING FOR ASSISTS: The Mastodons have recently used assists to create buckets more often than the Colonials. Purdue Fort Wayne has 41 assists on 76 field goals (53.9 percent) across its past three matchups while Robert Morris has assists on 49 of 91 field goals (53.8 percent) during its past three games.

DID YOU KNOW: Purdue Fort Wayne has made 8.5 3-pointers per game as a team this year, which is second-best among Horizon teams.

