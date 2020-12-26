Embiid, Simmons extend dominance of Knicks as Sixers roll

Philadelphia 76ers guard Ben Simmons (25) drives to the basket during the first half of an NBA basketball game against the New York Knicks on Saturday, Dec. 26, 2020, in New York. (AP Photo/Adam Hunger) AP

Joel Embiid had 27 points and 10 rebounds while remaining unbeaten at Madison Square Garden, and the Philadelphia 76ers beat the New York Knicks 109-89 on Saturday night.

Ben Simmons had 15 points, nine rebounds and six assists while also leading the defensive effort that forced New York's RJ Barrett into a miserable shooting performance. Embiid and Simmons have never dropped a game at MSG and the Sixers have won the last 13 meetings overall.

Tobias Harris and Seth Curry each scored 17 points as Philadelphia improved to 2-0 and got off to a good start in turning around its road woes after finishing with a 12-26 road record last season.

New coach Doc Rivers earned his 945th victory, moving ahead of Bill Fitch into sole possession of 10th place on the career list.

Julius Randle scored 25 points and Alec Burks added 22 for the Knicks, who fell to 0-2 under Tom Thibodeau. Barrett, after a 26-point season opener, shot 2 for 15 and had 10 points.

The Knicks were without both their first-round rookies. Obi Toppin is sidelined by a strained right calf and Immanuel Quickley was still sore after sustaining a hip pointer in their season opener.

The Sixers' lead was just three a minute and a half into the third quarter before six straight points made it 68-59 on Curry's 3-pointer. Randle made a free throw, but two baskets by Embiid and 3-pointers by Curry and Danny Green made it a 16-3 run and extended the lead to 78-62 midway through the period.

The Knicks cut it to nine midway through the fourth, but Embiid nailed a 3-pointer before a nice flurry by Simmons pushed it to 104-85

TIP-INS

76ers: With Philadelphia completing its first back-to-back of the season Sunday at Cleveland, Rivers wouldn't say if Embiid would be rested.

Knicks: Toppin, the No. 8 pick and last season's college player of the year, had an MRI on Saturday. The Knicks said he will be re-evaluated in a week to 10 days. ... New York also remained without G Austin Rivers (groin), leaving him unable to play against his father's team.

WARDROBE MALFUNCTION

The Knicks debuted their City Edition jerseys and one needed a quick alteration. Reggie Bullock's jersey had his No. 25 on the front but No. 23 on the back. Mitchell Robinson is No. 23, so Bullock had to change his jersey to the correct one after it was noticed.

UP NEXT

76ers: Visit Cleveland on Sunday.

Knicks: Host Milwaukee on Sunday.