Australia 65-3 at lunch vs India, 2nd test, Smith out for 0

Ravi Ashwin epitomized India’s fighting spirit as the spinner guided his side to a strong position at lunch on day one of the Boxing Day cricket test against Australia at the Melbourne Cricket Ground on Saturday.

Choosing to bat first in sunny conditions and leading the four-test cricket series 1-0, Australia was looking shaky at 65 for 3 at lunch.

Things could have been worse for Australia, as Marnus Labuschagne was given out LBW to Ashwin in the final over before lunch. However, the batsman called for a video review which indicated the ball would have gone over the stumps.

It was a narrow escape for Labuschagne, whose attempted sweep was a risky shot in the final over before the break. The No.3 batsman is unbeaten on 26 at lunch, with Travis Head on four.

India came into the match aiming to fight back from an embarrassing eight-wicket loss in the first test in Adelaide, where the tourists were bowled out for their lowest test score of 36 in their second innings.

Joe Burns, who scored an unbeaten 51 in Australia’s second innings in Adelaide, poked at a wide ball from Jasprit Bumrah (1-7 off eight overs) and was caught behind for a duck at 10-1.

Stand-in skipper Ajinkya Rahane’s decision to use Ashwin as a first-change bowler after 10 overs of play was rewarded almost immediately.

In Ashwin’s second over, Matthew Wade (30) was lured down the pitch and caught at mid-on. Ashwin broke through again in his third over with the wicket of test cricket’s top-ranked batsman Steve Smith, who was caught at leg slip for a duck at 38-3.

Former test skipper Smith battled a back injury in the first test in Adelaide and has failed to dominate the home series as expected, with scores of 1, 1 not out, and 0.

Missing skipper Virat Kohli for personal reasons, India made four changes to its side, including naming two debutants.

India included spinner Ravindra Jadeja, wicketkeeper Rishabh Pant, and debutants Shubman Gill and Mohammed Siraj, who replaces injured pace bowler Mohammed Shami.

Opener Prithvi Shaw and gloveman Wriddhiman Saha were dropped. Kohli returned home to be with his wife for the birth of their first child.

With star opener David Warner still unavailable due to a groin injury, Australia named an unchanged side.