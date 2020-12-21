Averette scores 30 to carry BYU over Texas Southern 87-71

Tri-City Herald Logo
PROVO, Utah

Brandon Averette had a career-high 30 points, Alex Barcello had 10 points and 10 assists and BYU beat Texas Southern 87-71 on Monday night.

Matt Haarms had 16 points for BYU (8-2). Richard Harward added 13 points and four assists.

Michael Weathers had 23 points and six steals for the Tigers (2-5). Yahuza Rasas added 15 points and 12 rebounds. John Walker III had 13 points, eight rebounds and three blocks.

