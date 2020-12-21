Record-tying 7 Seahawks selected for Pro Bowl, but where’s Michael Dickson?

The Seahawks have tied a franchise record with seven players selected for the Pro Bowl.

But does no one watch Michael Dickson punt? Or when they see him punting, do they close their eyes?

Quarterback Russell Wilson, linebacker Bobby Wagner, wide receiver DK Metcalf, safeties Jamal Adams and Quandre Diggs, long snapper Tyler Ott and special-teams ace Nick Bellore are Seattle’s 2020 Pro Bowl players chosen by a consensus of votes of fans, players and coaches.

Seattle, Baltimore, Kansas City and Green Bay tied for most players selected.

Dickson has had a better season than in 2018. That year the Seahawks traded up to draft him in the fifth round, a rarity for a punter. Then two seasons ago Dickson made the Pro Bowl and All-Pro as a rookie.

This year Dickson has had a better punting average, 49.4 yards per boot versus 48.2 yards in 2018. He leads the NFL with 27 punts inside the opponent’s 20-yard line. Most of those have been inside the 10.

He has been a magician. His punts hit the ground then often move 90 degrees to the sideline, not returnable. It’s as if he is controlling the ball with a joystick once it hits the ground. Other times, such punts just stick in the turf like a lawn dart.

He absolutely is one of the best 88 players in the league. That’s the number of AFC and NFC all-stars selected to the Pro Bowl this year.

The game will not be played because of the coronavirus pandemic.

This is the eighth Pro Bowl pick in nine years to begin Wilson’s career. His eight selections tie him with Hall of Famer Cortez Kennedy for second-most in Seahawks history. Hall-of-Fame left tackle Walter Jones’ nine Pro Bowls are the most in franchise history.

Wilson has re-set his franchise record for touchdown passes this season with 37, second most in the league. He is second in the NFL with a 70.2% completion rate. He’s also thrown a career-high 13 interceptions. His most recent one was on a pass tipped at the line of scrimmage in last weekend’s win for Seattle at Washington.

Wagner made the Pro Bowl for the seventh year in a row. That ties him with Hall of Famer Steve Largent for third-most Pro Bowls in Seahawks history. The All-Pro middle linebacker recently became the third player since 2000 with at least 100 tackles in nine consecutive season. Wagner joined Keith Brooking and London Fletcher.

“They’ve been perfect,” coach Pete Carroll said last week of his co-captains.

The 22-year-old Metcalf made his first Pro Bowl. He is fourth in the NFL with 1,223 yards receiving and 16.5 yards per catch. He has 10 touchdowns in 14 games. He needs 65 yards Sunday in the Seahawks’ home game against the Los Angeles Rams for the NFC West title to break Largent’s team record for yards receiving in a season.

Adams is a Pro Bowl selection for the third time. His first two selections came when he was with the New York Jets, before his trade to Seattle this summer. He has 9 1/2 sacks in 10 games played this season. That’s an NFL record for sacks in a season by a defensive back. The 25-year-old strong safety just qualified for the playoffs for the first time in his NFL career.

He was a tad excited about it.

“HELL, YEAH!” he screamed into his postgame Zoom call at Washington.

Diggs made the Pro Bowl for the first time. Seattle’s hard-hitting, ball-swarming free safety leads the team with four interceptions.

Special teams has been a strength for the Seahawks this season, represented by Ott and Bellore being Pro Bowl selections. Kicker Jason Myers, 20 for 20 on field goals this season with a franchise-record 31 consecutive makes, credited Ott and Dickson as his holder for him setting the team record this past weekend at Washington.

Bellore is tied with teammate Cody Barton for third in the league with 12 special-teams tackles.