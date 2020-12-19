Jacksonville pays visit to Kansas State

Tri-City Herald Logo
MANHATTAN, Kan.

Jacksonville (6-2) vs. Kansas State (3-4)

Fred Bramlage Coliseum, Manhattan, Kansas; Monday, 2 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Jacksonville and Kansas State both look to put winning streaks together . Jacksonville won 60-58 at South Carolina State last week. Kansas State is coming off a 74-65 win over Iowa State on Tuesday.

TEAM LEADERS: Kansas State's Mike McGuirl has averaged 13.4 points while Nijel Pack has put up 10 points and four assists. For the Dolphins, Dontarius James has averaged 18.5 points and 4.8 rebounds while Tyreese Davis has put up 12.6 points and 4.3 rebounds.DOMINANT DONTARIUS: James has connected on 41.7 percent of the 60 3-pointers he's attempted and has gone 9 for 25 over the last three games. He's also made 76.7 percent of his free throws this season.

WINNING WHEN: Jacksonville is a perfect 6-0 when its defense holds opponents to a field goal percentage of 50.9 percent or less. The Dolphins are 0-2 when allowing the opposition to shoot any better than that.

PASSING FOR POINTS: The Wildcats have recently converted buckets via assists more often than the Dolphins. Kansas State has 38 assists on 73 field goals (52.1 percent) across its past three games while Jacksonville has assists on 36 of 78 field goals (46.2 percent) during its past three games.

DID YOU KNOW: Jacksonville has attempted more free throws per game than any other Atlantic Sun team. The Dolphins have averaged 21.9 free throws per game.

___

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25

