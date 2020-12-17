Tri-City Herald Logo
Udenyi leads Seattle over College of Idaho 78-54

The Associated Press

SEATTLE

Emeka Udenyi recorded 12 points and 10 rebounds to lead Seattle to a 78-54 win over NAIA's College of Idaho on Thursday night.

Udenyi collected Seattle's first double-double of the season. Darrion Trammell had 16 points and six assists for Seattle (5-4). Riley Grigsby added 15 points. Vasja Pandza had 13 points.

Jalen Galloway had 13 points and eight rebounds for the Coyotes.

The teams have one previous meeting, a 76-64 win at home for the College of Idaho on Dec. 20, 1982.

