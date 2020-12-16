HBU faces N. Texas

Houston Baptist (1-5) vs. North Texas (2-3)

The Super Pit, Denton, Texas; Thursday, 8 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Houston Baptist squares up against North Texas in a non-conference matchup. Both teams last played on Tuesday. North Texas won at home against Arkansas-Pine Bluff 81-56, while Houston Baptist came up short in a 90-79 game at Rice.

SUPER SENIORS: North Texas has relied heavily on its seniors this year. Zachary Simmons, Javion Hamlet, Thomas Bell and James Reese have collectively accounted for 53 percent of all Mean Green scoring this season.CLUTCH CASTRO: Pedro Castro has connected on 44.4 percent of the 18 3-pointers he's attempted and has made 7 of 17 over his last five games. He's also made 84.6 percent of his foul shots this season.

STREAK STATS: Houston Baptist has lost its last four road games, scoring 69 points, while allowing 90.3 per game.

ASSIST DISTRIBUTION: The Huskies have recently used assists to create baskets more often than the Mean Green. North Texas has an assist on 31 of 71 field goals (43.7 percent) across its previous three outings while Houston Baptist has assists on 54 of 92 field goals (58.7 percent) during its past three games.

DID YOU KNOW: Houston Baptist as a team has made 9.3 3-pointers per game this season, which is second-most among Southland teams.

