Asberry, Harrell carry Texas State past Texas A&M-CC 51-46

The Associated Press

SAN MARCOS, Texas

Caleb Asberry had 15 points as Texas State narrowly beat Texas A&M-Corpus Christi 51-46 on Tuesday night.

Mason Harrell added 13 points for the Bobcats, and Nighael Ceaser chipped in 10 points. Isiah Small had 11 rebounds for Texas State (4-3).

Nolan Bertain had 19 points for the Islanders (1-6). Perry Francois added 13 points.

___

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25

