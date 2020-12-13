Jamal Adams sets NFL record for sacks by a DB, as his Seahawks pull away from his ex-Jets

Jamal Adams’ redemption game against his former team is now historic.

He is, as his coach Pete Carroll said he could become, the “sacky-est” defensive back in NFL history.

The Seahawks’ All-Pro free safety, acquired in a trade from the Jets this summer, sacked his friend Sam Darnold on yet another of his blitzes, in the first half of Seattle’s game against New York Sunday.

It gave Adams 8 1/2 sacks this season. That is an NFL record for a defensive back. He broke the record of eight, set by Adrian Wilson of the Cardinals in 2005.

Adams had said Friday he hoped to set the record against the Jets.

Adams broke the mark in his ninth game with Seattle. He missed four games in the middle of the season because of a strained groin.

Adams was looking forward to setting the record against his old team.

“Yeah, obviously, that has been on my mind,” Adams said Friday. “Breaking the record, I said I was going to do it last year when I failed. I always told myself, whenever I put my mind to something I’m going to get it done. That’s just how I’m wired. ...

“Will be it be sweet? Yes, of course.

“I’d be lying if I said I’m not excited.”

Adams blitzed five times in the first half Sunday. His record-setting sack was somewhat harmless compared to his usual rushes deep into opposing backfields. Darnold was scrambling up the field and Adams tackled him just behind the line of scrimmage. Officially, because the play began as an attempted pass, the loss of yardage equaled a sack.

Adams’ previous career high in sacks was 6 1/2, which he set last season with the Jets.

He spent his time on the field before the game warming up with fellow Seahawks defensive backs along the mostly empty Jets sideline. He waved to former teammates. He hugged a couple of his old assistant coaches. He shared a long hug and pats on the back with Jets linebacker Tarell Basham.

Adams had said he was looking forward to playing against and hitting Darnold. For two years in practices with New York, Adams had to avoid the third-overall pick in the 2018 NFL draft because he was always wearing a no-contact jersey, common for all quarterbacks in the league.

“I finally get after Sam a little bit. One of my guys, man,” Adams said. “I have a lot of respect for Sam. Just to face him, and he doesn’t have a red jersey on, because I’m kind of used to that...it’s going to be fun, man.”

It was for Adams and the Seahawks early on Sunday. They led 23-3 in the second quarter.