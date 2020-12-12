Saturday’s best

Miami linebacker Zach McCloud (53) and cornerback Isaiah Dunson (29) stop North Carolina running back Michael Carter (8) during the first half of an during an NCAA college football game at Hard Rock Stadium In Miami Gardens, Fla, Saturday, Dec, 12, 2020. (Al Diaz/Miami Herald via AP) AP

STARS

—Michael Carter and Javonte Williams, North Carolina, set an NCAA record by combining for 544 yards rushing, and the No. 20 Tar Heels embarrassed No. 9 Miami 62-26. Cater had 308 yards, Williams 236.

—Dillon Stoner, Oklahoma State, had eight catches for 247 yards with three first-half touchdowns in a 42-3 win over undermanned Baylor.

—Jaivon Heligh, Coastal Carolina, caught 11 passes for 138 yards and two TDs, the second with 45 seconds left to give the No. 11 Chanticleers a 42-38 win at Troy.

—Jashaun Corbin, Florida State, ran for three TDs as the Seminoles snapped a three-game skid with a 56-35 win over Duke.

—Cam Porter, Northwestern, ran for a career-high 142 yards and two TDs, and the No. 15 Wildcats tuned up for the Big Ten championship game by beating Illinois 28-10.

MORE HISTORY FOR FULLER

Sarah Fuller became the first woman to score in a Power Five conference football game, cleanly kicking a pair of extra points for Vanderbilt against Tennessee.

The goalkeeper for Vanderbilt’s Southeastern Conference women’s soccer champs got her historic chance with 1:50 left in the first quarter.

Listed second out of three available kickers on the depth chart, Fuller came out for the extra point, which tied the game at 7.

The 6-foot-2 senior put the ball through the uprights and celebrated by pulling her fist in before slapping high-fives with teammates. She ran off the field with a big smile with her family in the stands all with their arms up in the air.

Center judge Chris Garner made sure to give Fuller the ball, the official bringing it to her at the sideline.

RECORD DAY IN MIAMI

Michael Carter and Javonte Williams accomplished something that no teammates in major college football history had previously done.

The Orange Bowl — where North Carolina has never been — might be their reward.

Carter and Williams set an NCAA record by combining for 544 yards rushing, and No. 20 North Carolina embarrassed No. 9 Miami 62-26 in the regular-season finale for both teams.

Carter ran for 308 yards and two touchdowns, while Williams had 236 yards and three touchdowns for the Tar Heels. Per the NCAA, it was the seventh time that two teammates each ran for at least 200 yards, the first since 2016 and the first such instance in ACC history.

And the numbers only got worse for Miami. Carter and Williams’s combined total topped the NCAA’s listed FBS record for teammates, set on Nov. 30 when Jaret Patterson (409) and Kevin Marks (97) rushed for 506 for Buffalo against Kent State.

North Carolina finished with 778 yards — the most ever yielded by Miami and a Tar Heels record — and 554 yards rushing, also the most allowed in Hurricanes history. Sam Howell threw for a score, ran for a score and caught a TD pass for the Tar Heels.

NUMBERS

3_Interceptions returned for TDs among the four Florida's Kyle Trask has thrown this season.

5_Games needed for Buffalo's Jaret Patterson to reach 1,000 yards rushing, matching the major college record set by 11 previous players.

39_Turnovers this season by Duke, most in the FBS, after four in a 56-35 loss to Florida State.