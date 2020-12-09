Tri-City Herald Logo
mcclatchydc Logo

Sports

Jones scores 33 to lead Southern Utah past Utah Valley 81-71

The Associated Press

OREM, Utah

Tevian Jones had a career-high 33 points as Southern Utah topped Utah Valley 81-71 on Wednesday night.

Jones made 8 of 10 from the free-throw line.

Maizen Fausett had 19 points for Southern Utah (4-1), which earned its fourth consecutive victory. Harrison Butler added 10 points and Dre Marin had six rebounds.

Fardaws Aimaq had 20 points, 15 rebounds and four blocks for the Wolverines (2-2). Jordan Brinson added 18 points. Trey Woodbury had 15 points and six rebounds.

___

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25

  Comments  
All-access digital subscription
#ReadLocal

Connect to local news for just $1 a month for 3 months

VIEW OFFER
Copyright Privacy Policy Do Not Sell My Personal Information Terms of Service