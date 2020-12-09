Tri-City Herald Logo
Rathan-Mayes carries Youngstown St. past Point Park 72-52

The Associated Press

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio

Shemar Rathan-Mayes had 17 points off the bench to lift Youngstown State to a 72-52 win over Point Park on Wednesday night.

Michael Akuchie had 13 points and eight rebounds for Youngstown State (1-0). Garrett Covington added 11 points and 10 rebounds.

R.J. Fairrow had 10 points for the Pioneers. Garret Mchenry added six points and 13 rebounds. Kameron Shockley had four blocks.

