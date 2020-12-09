Dixon lifts Morehead State past Transylvania 77-55

Tri-City Herald Logo
MOREHEAD, Ky.

Julius Dixon came off the bench to score 16 points to lead Morehead State to a 77-55 win over Transylvania on Wednesday night.

De'Von Cooper had 10 points for Morehead State (2-4). Skyelar Potter added eight points and 10 rebounds. Johni Broome had seven rebounds.

Zach Larimore had 18 points for the Pioneers. Brandon Cromwell added 12 points. Dominique Turner had seven rebounds.

