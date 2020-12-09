UW Huskies football pauses team-related activities due to increase in positive COVID-19 tests

Head Coach Jimmy Lake during practice at Husky Stadium in Seattle, Wash., on Friday, Oct. 9, 2020. jbessex@thenewstribune.com

Washington has paused all team-related football activities due to an increase in positive COVID-19 tests within the program, the university announced Wednesday morning.

The status of Saturday’s game at Oregon remains unclear. The Huskies will not practice Wednesday and will undergo additional PCR testing. This is the first time UW announced it had to pause activities due to COVID-19 protocols.

After UW’s loss to Stanford last week, redshirt junior wide receiver Ty Jones admitted to COVID-19 issues in the program, saying “it’s tough when we got guys coming out due to coronavirus.”

Several players missed last week’s game and weren’t visible on the sideline, but Huskies head coach Jimmy Lake has consistently said he won’t comment on injuries or illness within the team. He was still asked after the game if his team had been impacted by COVID-19.

“Just like the whole country, we’re all dealing with issues — whether it’s injuries or the pandemic,” Lake said. “We’ll continue to deal with that for the rest of the season.”

UW Athletics gives COVID-19 testing updates on Wednesday nights. Last week, the department reported five active positive cases. At the time, UW had administered 5,607 PCR tests with 56 total positive cases since athletes began returning to campus on June 15.

The Huskies, who had two games canceled this season due to COVID-19 issues in other programs, are scheduled to play their first road game at Oregon on Saturday at 1 p.m. The winner would win the Pac-12 North and advance to the conference championship game on Dec. 18.

If the game is canceled, UW would automatically win the North because it has the highest winning percentage (.750) in the division.