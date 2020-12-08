Tri-City Herald Logo
Pippen scores 23 to carry Kent St past Detroit Mercy 80-66

The Associated Press

DETROIT

Danny Pippen had 23 points as Kent State defeated Detroit Mercy 80-66 on Tuesday night.

Mike Nuga had 15 points and six rebounds for Kent State (2-1). Gabe O'Neal added 12 points, and Justyn Hamilton had 10 points and 13 rebounds.

Antoine Davis had 21 points for the Titans (0-3). Willy Isiani added 15 points and seven rebounds, and Dwayne Rose Jr. had 15 points.

___

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25

