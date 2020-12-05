Remarkable Seahawks streak as only NFL team with no COVID-19 cases ends. And Flowers to IR

Tre Flowers is going to miss at least three games because of his hamstring.

Separately, the Seahawks have their first COVID-19 case, becoming the last NFL team to have one.

The team announced Saturday it put Flowers on injured reserve with the strained hamstring he got playing all 71 snaps of Seattle’s win at Philadelphia Monday night.

“He came out of the game with his hamstring tight, did the MRI thing and he’s got something that we have to deal with,” coach Pete Carroll said Friday.

“It’s not a serious hamstring injury, but it’s enough to really bother him this week, and to expect for him to turn around and bounce back around this week is a lot to expect.”

He will be eligible to play Dec. 27 in the next-to-last game of the regular season, against the Los Angeles Rams.

Carroll said Friday D.J. Reed will make his second fill-in start this season on Sunday against the New York Giants, at cornerback for Flowers. Starter Quinton Dunbar is on IR for at least another week with a hamstring injury.

The Seahawks called up reserve offensive tackle Chad Wheeler from the practice squad for Sunday’s game. That’s with starting right tackle Brandon Shell doubtful to play with a high-ankle sprain. Shell’s replacement against the Eagles, Cedric Ogbuehi, was icing his right calf at the start of practice Friday but Carroll said he expects Ogbuehi to start for the second consecutive game Sunday.

Reserve defensive tackle Bryan Mone became the first Seahawk on the reserve/COVID-19 list. He’s been on injured reserve for a month, so he’s been away from teammates in the daily practice and game rotation.

Seattle had been from the start of daily testing with training camp opening the league’s only team without a confirmed positive case of the coronavirus, and no players have been on the COVID-19 list this season. That streak went from July 28 to Dec. 5.

It was not immediately certain Mone has the virus. A player must by NFL rules go on the reserve/COVID-19 list if he tests positive for the coronavirus, or if he has come in close contact with someone who has.

Wide receiver John Ursua initially tested positive early in training camp, in early August, but that was proven in subsequent tests to be a false positive.