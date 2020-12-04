The 173 remaining free agents (q-rejected qualifying offer):

BALTIMORE (2) —Bryan Holaday, c; Wade LeBlanc, lhp.

BOSTON (4) — Jackie Bradley Jr., of; Rusney Castillo, of; Collin McHugh, rhp; Martin Pérez, lhp.

CHICAGO (5) — Alex Colomé, rhp; Jarrod Dyson, of; Edwin Encarnación, dh; Gio González, lhp; James McCann, c.

CLEVELAND (5) — Brad Hand, lhp; César Hernández, 2b; Sandy León, c; Oliver Pérez, lhp; Carlos Santana, 1b.

DETROIT (5) — C.J. Cron, 1b; Iván Nova, rhp; Austin Romine, c; Jonathan Schoop, 2b; Jordan Zimmermann, rhp.

HOUSTON (4) — Michael Brantley, of; Brad Peacock, rhp; Josh Reddick, of; q-George Springer, of.

KANSAS CITY (4) — Alex Gordon, of; Matt Harvey, rhp; Greg Holland, rhp; Ian Kennedy, rhp.

LOS ANGELES (2) — Andrelton Simmons, ss; Julio Teheran, rhp.

MINNESOTA (8) — Ehire Adrianza, inf; Alex Avila, c; Tyler Clippard, rhp; Nelson Cruz, dh; Marwin González, inf; Rich Hill, lhp; Jake Odorizzi, rhp; Sergio Romo, rhp.

NEW YORK (6)— Brett Gardner, of; JA Happ, lhp; Erik Kratz, c; q-DJ LeMahieu, 2b; James Paxton, lhp; Masahiro Tanaka, rhp.

OAKLAND (9) — Mike Fiers, rhp; Robbie Grossman, of; Liam Hendriks, rhp; Tommy La Stella, 2b; Jake Lamb, 3b; T.J. McFarland, lhp; Yusmeiro Petit, rhp; Marcus Semien, ss; Joakim Soria, rhp.

SEATTLE (3) — Dee Gordon, 2b; Kendall Graveman, rhp; Yoshihisa Hirano, rhp.

TAMPA BAY (2) — Aaron Loup, lhp; Mike Zunino, c.

TEXAS (8) — Jesse Chavez, rhp; Shin-Soo Choo, of-dh; Derek Dietrich, inf; Corey Kluber, rhp; Jeff Mathis, c; Juan Nicasio, rhp; Andrew Romine, inf; Edinson Vólquez, rhp.

TORONTO (7) — Chase Anderson, rhp; Anthony Bass, rhp; Ken Giles, rhp; Joe Panik, 2b; Matt Shoemaker, rhp; Jonathan Villar, ss-2b; Taijuan Walker, rhp.

ARIZONA (4) — Jon Jay; of; Mike Leake, rhp; Héctor Rondón, rhp; Yasmany Tomás, of-3b.

ATLANTA (9) — Tyler Flowers, c; Shane Greene, rhp; Cole Hamels, lhp; Adeiny Hechavarría, ss; Nick Markakis, of; Mark Melancon, rhp; Darren O'Day, rhp; Marcell Ozuna, of; Pabo Sandoval, 3b.

CHICAGO (10) — Andrew Chafin, lhp; Tyler Chatwood, rhp; Daniel Descalsco, 2b; Billy Hamilton, of; Jeremy Jeffress, rhp; Jason Kipnis, 2b; Jon Lester, lhp; Cameron Maybin, of; Josh Phegley, c; José Quintana, lhp.

CINCINNATI (4) — q-Trevor Bauer, rhp; Anthony DeSclafani, rhp; Freddy Galvis, ss; Tyler Thornburg, rhp.

COLORADO (6) — Drew Butera, Matt Kemp, of; Daniel Murphy, 1b; Chris Owings ss-2b-of; Kevin Pillar, of; A.J. Ramos, rhp.

LOS ANGELES (8) — Pedro Báez, rhp; Kiké Hernández, of-inf; Jake McGee, lhp; Jimmy Nelson, rhp; Joc Pederson, of; Blake Treinen, rhp; Justin Turner, 3b; Alex Wood, lhp.

MIAMI (7) — Brad Boxberger, rhp; Francisco Cervelli, c; Logan Forsythe, inf; Brandon Kintzler, rhp; Matt Joyce, of; Sean Rodríguez, 3b; Nick Vincent, rhp.

MILWAUKEE (4) — Brett Anderson, lhp; Ryan Braun, of; Jedd Gyorko, 3b; Eric Sogard, 2b.

NEW YORK (13) — Yoenis Céspedes, of; Robinson Chirinos, c; Todd Frazier, 3b; Jared Hughes, rhp; Jed Lowrie, 2b-3b; Jake Marisnick, of; Eduardo Núñez, 2b; Rick Porcello, rhp; Erasmo Ramírez, rhp; Wilson Ramos, c; René Rivera, c; Michael Wacha, rhp; Justin Wilson, lhp.

PHILADELPHIA (9) — José Álvarez, lhp; p-Jake Arrieta, rhp; Jay Bruce, of; Didi Gregorius, ss; Tommy Hunter, rhp; David Phelps, rhp; q-J.T. Realmuto, c; David Robertson, rhp; Brandon Workman, rhp.

PITTSBURGH (3) — Chris Archer, rhp; Derek Holland, lhp; Keone Kela, rhp.

ST. LOUIS (5) — Brad Miller, 3b; Yadier Molina, c; Adam Wainwright, rhp; Matt Wieters, c; Kolten Wong, 2b.

SAN DIEGO (6) — Jason Castro, c; Mitch Moreland, 1b; Jurickson Profar, 2b; Garrett Richards, rhp; Trevor Rosenthal, rhp; Kirby Yates, rhp.

SAN FRANCISCO (2) — Trevor Cahill, rhp; Tony Watson, lhp.

WASHINGTON (9) — Asdrúbal Cabrera, 3b; Sean Doolittle, lhp; Adam Eaton, of; Brock Holt, inf-of; Howie Kendrick,1b-inf; Aníbal Sánchez, rhp;Kurt Suzuki, c; Eric Thames, 1b; Ryan Zimmerman, 1b.