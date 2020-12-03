Tri-City Herald Logo
UTRGV battles Our Lady of the Lake

The Associated Press

EDINBURG, Texas

Our Lady of the Lake vs. Texas Rio Grande Valley (2-1)

UTRGV Fieldhouse, Edinburg, Texas; Friday, 7 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: The Texas Rio Grande Valley Vaqueros are set to battle the Saints of NAIA member Our Lady of the Lake. Texas Rio Grande Valley is coming off a 62-59 win over Texas A&M-Corpus Christi in its most recent game.

LEADING THE CHARGE: Sean Rhea has averaged 14.7 points and 4.3 rebounds to lead the way for the Vaqueros. Quinton Johnson II has complemented Rhea and is averaging 11.7 points and 6.3 rebounds per game.SOLID SEAN: In three games this year, Texas Rio Grande Valley's Rhea has shot 53.6 percent.

DID YOU KNOW: Texas Rio Grande Valley went 1-9 overall when playing against out-of-conference competition last year. The Vaqueros scored 65.2 points per contest across those 10 games.

___

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25

