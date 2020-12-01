Tri-City Herald Logo
mcclatchydc Logo

Sports

McLaughlin leads Abilene Christian past Howard Payne 81-51

The Associated Press

ABILENE, Texas

Logan McLaughlin had 17 points and 10 rebounds off the bench to lift Abilene Christian to an 81-51 win over Division III Howard Payne on Tuesday night.

Kolton Kohl had 12 points for Abilene Christian (4-0). Jameson Richardson added 10 points. Airion Simmons had nine rebounds.

Jacob Smith had 10 points for the Yellow Jackets. Tyrell Thompson added eight rebounds.

___

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25

  Comments  
$20 FOR 1 YEAR
#ReadLocal

Get unlimited digital access at our lowest price of the year

CLAIM OFFER

Sports

Lever lifts Grand Canyon past Mississippi Valley State 88-49

December 01, 2020 8:40 PM

Sports

Allen leads Nebraska past South Dakota 76-69

December 01, 2020 8:35 PM

Sports

Alabama’s Petty scores 22 in 86-74 win over UNLV

December 01, 2020 8:35 PM

Sports

Arms scores 14 to carry Winthrop over UNC-Greensboro 75-67

December 01, 2020 8:18 PM

Health & Science

Joe Ross, Nationals agree to $1.5 million, 1-year contract

December 01, 2020 8:17 PM
Copyright Privacy Policy Do Not Sell My Personal Information Terms of Service