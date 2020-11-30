FC Dallas visits Seattle in conference action

FC Dallas (9-6-7, sixth in the Western Conference) vs. Seattle Sounders FC (11-5-6, second in the Western Conference)

Seattle; Tuesday, 9:30 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: FC Dallas visits the Seattle Sounders in Western Conference play.

The Sounders are 11-5-5 in Western Conference play. Seattle is fifth in the Western Conference with 115 shots on goal, averaging 5.2 per game. Seattle is also fourth in MLS play with 48 goals.

FC Dallas is 7-3-3 against Western Conference opponents. FC Dallas is 3-1-2 when it scores two goals.

The teams meet Tuesday for the first time this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Jordan Morris has 10 goals and seven assists for Seattle. Raul Ruidiaz has five goals over the last 10 games for the Sounders.

Franco Jara has seven goals for FC Dallas. Ryan Hollingshead has three goals over the past 10 games for FC Dallas.

LAST 10 GAMES: Seattle: 5-2-3, averaging 1.8 goals, 1.1 assists, four shots on goal and five corner kicks per game while allowing 1.2 goals per game.

FC Dallas: 5-3-2, averaging 1.8 goals, 0.5 assists, 4.3 shots on goal and 5.4 corner kicks per game while allowing 1.9 goals per game.

$20 FOR 1 YEAR Get unlimited digital access at our lowest price of the year CLAIM OFFER

NOT EXPECTED TO PLAY: Seattle: None listed.

FC Dallas: Paxton Pomykal (injured).