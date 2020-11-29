A very good Sunday: While they sit in a Philly hotel, Seahawks move back atop NFC West

Maybe the Seahawks should sit in a hotel in Philadelphia every Sunday.

They couldn’t have better results while doing that this weekend.

The latest day in the NFC West began with favored Arizona losing at the New England Patriots. That dropped the Cardinals to two games behind Seattle in the loss column with five games remaining in the regular season. If not for Kyler Murray’s miraculous Hail Mary touchdown pass to DeAndre Hopkins that beat Buffalo this month, Arizona would be on a four-game losing streak.

Sunday afternoon ended with the Los Angeles Rams, coming off an impressive win at Tampa Bay last week, getting upset at home by the San Francisco 49ers 23-20 on a last-second field goal.

Four turnovers, three by quarterback Jared Goff, pushed the Rams out of first place—and the Seahawks back into the top spot in the division.

The NFC West looks like this entering Seattle’s game Monday night at the Eagles (3-6-1).

Seahawks (7-3)

Rams (7-4)

Cardinals (6-5)

49ers (5-6)

So Seattle will be playing Monday night with the chance to take a one-game lead in the division with five to play.

“We’ve just got to be ready to roll,” quarterback Russell Wilson said of his and his team’s task Monday night at Philadelphia.

Seattle went from fifth, the first of three wild-card positions, to second in the NFC playoff positioning. Second at least until Green Bay hosted Chicago Sunday night. A Packers win would push them to 8-3 and move the Seahawks back to the third spot in the NFC.

Green Bay led Chicago 27-10 at halftime.

New Orleans routed Denver 31-3 because all four of the quarterbacks on the Broncos’ roster were ineligible for the game from COVID-19 testing and contact tracing. The Saints (9-2) remain atop the NFC.

The top seeds in each conference will be the only ones that get a first-round bye in the NFL’s new, 14-team playoff format. The second seed hosts the seventh seed, the third hosts the sixth and the fourth hosts the fifth the second weekend of January.

The Seahawks have only one of their final six regular-season games against a team with a winning record. That is the Rams. The rematch of L.A’s 23-16 win two weeks ago is Dec. 27, the next-to-last game of the season, in Seattle.