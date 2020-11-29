Tottenham secures draw at Chelsea, tops Premier League

Tottenham's goalkeeper Hugo Lloris jumps for the ball with Tottenham's Serge Aurier, center, and Chelsea's Christian Pulisic, right, during the English Premier League soccer match between Chelsea and Tottenham Hotspur at Stamford Bridge in London, England, Sunday, Nov. 29, 2020. AP

Tottenham ground out a 0-0 draw at Chelsea on Sunday to return to the top spot with an ultra-defensive display from Jose Mourinho's side frustrating the Premier League's joint top scorers.

At a stadium where it has won only once in 30 years, Tottenham had just a single shot on target but halted Chelsea's six-match winning run in all competitions.

An attritional game managed to deliver chances for both teams to win in stoppage time.

Chelsea striker Olivier Giroud nipped in when Tottenham defender Joe Rodon headed back to goalkeeper Hugo Lloris but his shot was easily saved.

And Giovani Lo Celso wasted a late Tottenham counterattack after being released by Lucas Moura, striking wide of the target rather than setting up Harry Kane.

The point leaves Tottenham ahead of Liverpool on goal difference, while Chelsea is two points further back in third.

Mourinho, who won three Premier League titles with Chelsea, has put a club that hasn't won the championship since 1961 into early contention.

It was the last game at Stamford Bridge without fans before the relaxation of coronavirus restrictions are due to see up to 2,000 spectators allowed in for Chelsea's home game against Leeds on Saturday.