Justice carries Santa Clara past UC Davis 66-63

The Associated Press

SANTA CLARA, Calif.

Keshawn Justice had 11 points and 10 rebounds as Santa Clara narrowly defeated UC Davis 66-63 on Friday at the Bronco Invitational.

Jaden Bediako added 10 points and 14 rebounds for host Santa Clara.

Jalen Williams had 14 points for the Broncos (2-0). Josip Vrankic added 12 points.

Ezra Manjon had 21 points for the Aggies (0-2). Cameron Ba added 14 points. Elijah Pepper had nine rebounds.

