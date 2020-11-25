Tri-City Herald Logo
Bishop scores 22 to carry Montana St. over UNLV 91-78

The Associated Press

LAS VEGAS

Xavier Bishop had 22 points as Montana State topped UNLV 91-78 on Wednesday night.

Jubrile Belo had 14 points and eight rebounds for Montana State (1-0). Amin Adamu added 14 points and six assists. Nick Gazelas had 11 points.

Bryce Hamilton had 27 points and eight rebounds for the Runnin’ Rebels (0-1). Nicquel Blake added 16 points. Caleb Grill had 13 points.

