Jackson-Davis leads Indiana to 89-59 win over Tennessee Tech

Indiana's Trayce Jackson-Davis (23) goes to the basket against Tennessee Tech's Kenny White Jr. (13 during the first half of an NCAA college basketball game, Wednesday, Nov. 25, 2020, in Bloomington, Ind. (AP Photo/Darron Cummings) AP

Trayce Jackson-Davis scored 26 points and grabbed 11 rebounds and Indiana scored 20 consecutive first-half points to pull away for good in the Hoosiers' 89-59 win over Tennessee Tech on Wednesday in the season opener for both teams.

Trey Galloway added 13 points and Rob Phinisee scored 12 for Indiana.

Jerome Hunter hit a 3-pointer to give Indiana the lead for good with 13:14 left in the first half. The Hoosiers scored the first 20 points in a 28-2 run to finish the first half. Jackson-Davis scored 10 points during that span and then opened the second half with a three-point play to make it 51-19.

Tennessee Tech made just 1 of 14 from 3-point range in the first half had two stretches of at least seven minutes without a made field goal.

Keishawn Davidson scored 17 points and White Jr. added 13 for the Golden Eagles.

Indiana thrived when it pushed the tempo and got into the open floor — and into the paint. The Hoosiers shot 57% from the field, scored 31 points off 20 Tennessee Tech turnovers, and outscored the Golden Eagles 58-28 in the point. Indiana made 37 field goals, including 20 layups and three dunks.