Watson scores 23 to lift Providence over Fairfield 97-56

The Associated Press

PROVIDENCE, R.I.

Nate Watson had a career-high 23 points plus 10 rebounds as Providence easily defeated Fairfield 97-56 on Wednesday.

David Duke had 18 points and seven rebounds for Providence (1-0). A.J. Reeves added 14 points. Noah Horchler had 11 points and nine rebounds.

Taj Benning had 10 points for the Stags (0-1). Jalen Leach added 10 points. Tshiefu Ngalakulondi had eight rebounds.

