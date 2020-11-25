Could there still be an Apple Cup this season?

Washington’s Jimmy Lake celebrates a touchdown run by Richard Newton. The Washington Huskies played the Arizona Wildcats in a PAC-12 football game at Husky Stadium in Seattle, Wash., on Saturday, Nov. 21, 2020. jbessex@thenewstribune.com

There could still be an Apple Cup this season.

The rivalary game between Washington and Washington State — originally scheduled for Friday night — was canceled on Sunday after the Cougars announced they couldn’t meet the 53-man scholarship mark due to ongoing COVID-19 issues.

While the Huskies will now face Utah on Saturday in a replacement game, both UW athletic director Jen Cohen and Washington State athletic director Pat Chun expressed hope in statements that the Apple Cup could be rescheduled.

“We will work with Pac-12 to prioritize this game and look into any opportunities to play it should there be an open date for both schools down the road,” Cohen said.

Said Chun: “As we work through the remainder of our schedule, we will continue to communicate with the Pac-12 Conference and UW if any scenario would emerge that would allow us to reschedule the game at a later point in the season.”

Count UW head coach Jimmy Lake on board, too.

During his press conference on Tuesday, Lake was asked whether he would want the Pac-12 to prioritize rescheduling the Apple Cup for Dec. 19 if the Huskies aren’t in the conference championship game. Currently, that date is set aside for seeded cross-division games between teams not appearing in the Pac-12 title game on Dec 18.

“Yes, of course,” Lake said. “Everyone wants the Apple Cup to happen. So yes, if we were not in the Pac-12 championship game, definitely I think that last game there should be the Apple Cup. I know our fans and their fans and this whole state and this whole region would want that game to happen.’’

The Apple Cup has been played every year since 1944, when Washington State did not field a team because of World War II. UW has won seven consecutive games in the rivalry and leads the all-time series, 74-32-6.

Th Apple Cup is second straight game Washington State had to cancel due to COVID-19 concerns. It also couldn’t meet the 53-man scholarship mark for its game against Stanford last week.

After a season-opening win over Oregon State, Cougars head coach Nick Rolovich told reporters told local media that 32 players were unavailable for unspecified reasons. Washington State played its first two games, but Chun told local media on Friday that nine players were in the program’s COVID-19 protocol and four were placed in protocol after testing that morning. There were no players in the protocol when Washington State played Oregon.

Despite knowledge of Washington State’s problems, Lake said the Huskies started preparing to play the Cougars last week. UW faced Arizona on Saturday, meaning it would have had a short week to prepare for the Apple Cup.