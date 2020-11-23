Seahawks make the COVID-19 obvious official: no fans at next two home games, either

The sad reality of sports—and American life—in 2020 continues.

The Seahawks announced on Monday what had already been obvious: they will not have fans at their next two home games.

Just as they haven’t at the first five.

The spread of the coronavirus, and Washington and King County’s ongoing restrictions trying to slow COVID-19, will keep Lumen Field empty of fans well into December. And likely the rest of this season.

“Due to the current case counts of COVID-19 in our state, we will continue playing without fans in attendance at our home games on Dec. 6 (vs N.Y. Giants) and Dec. 13 (vs. N.Y. Jets),” the Seahawks said in a statement Monday afternoon. “We are continuing to work closely with local public health and government officials and are committed to following their lead to keep our community safe.”

The Seahawks have one more home game after those against the Giants and Jets to end the regular season: Dec. 27 against their NFC West-rival Los Angeles Rams.

There are no signs from Gov. Jay Inslee, local public-health official or trends in COVID-19 cases in Washington and King County that suggest conditions will improve enough that fans can watch sporting events in person in Seattle this year.

“We will keep fans informed as decisions are made for our Dec. 27 home game and beyond,” the team’s statement said. “We continue to urge all fans to remain vigilant with physical distancing, mask wearing and following all local guidelines.”

The Seahawks are one of 15 NFL teams not allowing fans to attend games. That number has gone up in recent weeks. Baltimore, Philadelphia, Washington and Detroit announced they were no longer permitting any fans or even players’ family members to come to games amid the increased spread of COVID-19 cases in the U.S.

Seventeen teams are permitting fans to attend games, at one-fourth or less of stadium capacities. Tampa Bay admits fans at the highest percentage of stadium capacity in the league, 25%.

The 17 teams permitting fans are: Tampa Bay, New Orleans, Carolina, Atlanta, Minnesota, Dallas, Arizona, Kansas City, Denver, Tennessee, Jacksonville, Indianapolis, Houston, Miami, Cincinnati, Cleveland and Pittsburgh.

King County and Washington remain one of the more locked-down counties and states in the country, and have been since the pandemic began more than eight months ago.

So much for one of the loudest, most-impacting home-field advantages in the NFL.

The Seahawks take the field.

Coach Pete Carroll, general manager John Schneider and Seahawks players have said repeatedly how much they miss having their fans inside Lumen Field, which until last week was known as CenturyLink Field. The Seahawks are 5-0 at home this season. Four of those wins have been in the final seconds—all in a stadium where the only noise was from the roaring players on the field and sideline.

After its fourth-down touchdown pass from Russell Wilson to DK Metcalf with 15 seconds to go beat the Vikings last month, Carroll said: “I have a regret. I have a MAJOR regret,” Carroll said, shaking his head. “That the 12s weren’t here to be able to enjoy this one. ...

“Because you guys never would have gone home tonight.”