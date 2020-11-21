Tri-City Herald Logo
Bryant, Hand now out for Lions against Panthers

The Associated Press

DETROIT

The Detroit Lions have downgraded defensive linemen Austin Bryant and Da'Shawn Hand, ruling out both for Sunday's game at Carolina.

Bryant has a thigh injury and Hand has a groin injury.

Detroit also elevated defensive tackle Frank Herron and wide receiver Mohamed Sanu from the practice squad to the active/inactive list.

There's a lengthy list of players on both teams with injury concerns heading into this game. Running back Christian McCaffrey is out for the Panthers, and each team's quarterback — Detroit's Matthew Stafford and Carolina's Teddy Bridgewater — is questionable.

