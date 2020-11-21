Minnesota United FC starts playoffs against Colorado

Colorado Rapids (8-6-4, fifth in the Western Conference) vs. Minnesota United FC (9-5-7, fourth in the Western Conference)

St. Paul, Minnesota; Sunday, 7:30 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Minnesota United FC hosts the Colorado Rapids in the opening round of the MLS Cup Playoffs.

Minnesota United FC is 8-4-5 against Western Conference teams. Kevin Molino leads the fourth-ranked scoring team in the Western Conference with nine goals. Minnesota United FC has scored 42 goals.

The Rapids are 6-6-4 in Western Conference games. Colorado is 4-1-1 when it scores a pair of goals.

The teams square off Sunday for the third time this season. Minnesota United FC won the last meeting 2-1.

TOP PERFORMERS: Molino leads Minnesota United FC with nine goals. Robin Lod has four goals and two assists over the past 10 games for Minnesota United FC.

Cole Bassett has five goals and four assists for Colorado. Andre Shinyashiki has four goals over the past 10 games for the Rapids.

LAST 10 GAMES: Minnesota United FC: 4-1-5, averaging 1.5 goals, 1.1 assists, 4.9 shots on goal and 4.8 corner kicks per game while allowing 0.9 goals per game.

Colorado: 6-3-1, averaging 2.1 goals, 1.6 assists, 5.2 shots on goal and 5.4 corner kicks per game while allowing 1.3 goals per game.

NOT EXPECTED TO PLAY: Minnesota United FC: Tyler Miller (injured), Ike Opara (injured), Jacori Hayes (injured), Osvaldo Alonso (injured), Luis Amarilla (injured), Aaron Schoenfeld (injured).

Colorado: Kortne Ford (injured), Collen Warner (injured).