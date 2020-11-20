Nashville, New England advance in MLS playoffs

Nashville SC midfielder Dax McCarty (6) celebrates after scoring a goal against Inter Miami during the second half of an MLS soccer playoff match Friday, Nov. 20, 2020, in Nashville, Tenn. AP

Randall Leal and Hany Mukhtar scored 10 minutes apart in the first half and Nashville beat Inter Miami 3-0 on Friday night in an all-expansion play-in round game.

Nashville advanced to face Toronto FC, last year’s runner-up, on Tuesday night in East Hartford, Connecticut.

Leal scored the club’s first playoff goal in the 14th minute with a shot from distance. Mukhtar sent Miami goalkeeper John McCarthy diving the wrong way on a penalty kick in the 24th.

Dax McCarty, who played in his 24 MLS playoff games, made it 3-0 in the 57th.

REVOLUTION 2, IMPACT 1

FOXBOROUGH, Mass. (AP) — Gustavo Bou scored on a long shot in the 95th minute to lift New England past Montreal.

New England advanced in the playoffs for the first time in six seasons. It will face the top-seeded Philadelphia Union on the road Tuesday night in the first round.

Carles Gil volleyed home his first goal of the season in the 38th minute to open the scoring for New England. Romell Quioto tied it in the 61st minute, heading in a free kick.