Tennessee signs top-rated point guard Kennedy Chandler

The Associated Press

FILE — In this Jan. 18, 2020, file photo, Tennessee coach Rick Barnes directs players during an NCAA college basketball game against Vanderbilt in Nashville, Tenn. The combination of experience and talent has raised expectations that Tennessee can win the SEC regular season title for the second time in four seasons and maybe even think of the program's first Final Four.
KNOXVILLE, Tenn.

No. 12 Tennessee has signed Kennedy Chandler, a five-star prospect who's the nation's top-rated point guard in the 2021 class.

Chandler signed Saturday and is expected to enroll next summer. Tennessee coach Rick Barnes said Kennedy was one of the Vols' top targets for a long time.

“To us, his elite speed, athleticism, defense and basketball IQ separated him from every other point guard in America," Barnes said. "But it was his character, work ethic and toughness that really made him a perfect fit for our program. We’re very excited to have Kennedy and his family join our Tennessee basketball family.”

A native of Memphis, Chandler is playing his senior year of high school at Sunrise Christian Academy in Wichita, Kansas. Chandler averaged 22.2 points, 4.3 assists and 2.6 steals playing at Briarcrest Christian in Memphis as a junior.

The 6-foot-1 guard is rated the No. 12 senior in the country, making him the third-highest rated prospect to sign with the Volunteers dating back 2007 when ESPN started its recruiting database. Only Tobias Harris at No. 6 in 2010 and Scotty Hopson at No. 9 in 2008 had a higher national rating from ESPN.

Chandler is the fourth five-star prospect in three years to sign with Tennessee, and he joins wing Jahmai Mashak in the current Vols' signing class.

